Texas A&M vs Notre Dame 2024: Kick-off time, tickets, players to watch and more explored

Week 1 of college football is having its kick-off times revealed and in the opening week, the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31. The game will take place in College Station, with College GameDay having their show for that game.

Everything you need to know for Texas A&M vs Notre Dame

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kick-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. It will also be just the sixth-ever matchup between the two schools, which adds to the intrigue of the game.

Ticket prices

Tickets are on sale for the Week 1 game on Ticketmaster and the cheaper ticket is going for $376.

If fans want to sit in the 100's, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is $555. The most expensive ticket is $8,377 which is a box, so a normal ticket is $1,619 which is on the 50-yard line and is in the first row.

Texas A&M vs Notre Dame: Players to watch

A player to watch for the Texas A&M Aggies is linebacker Scooby Williams who transferred from Florida. Last season, Williams recorded 53 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. He will be a starting linebacker for Texas A&M.

A player to watch on offense is wide receiver Jahdae Walker who is projected to be the No. 1 option for the Aggies. Last season, Walker recorded 35 receptions for 590 yards and two touchdowns in his first season so the experience will help him.

A player to watch for Notre Dame is quarterback Riley Leonard, who transferred to the Fighting Irish. There are question marks around Leonard's durability, but if he can stay healthy, he has the chance to lead Notre Dame to the playoffs.

On defense, R.J. Oben transferred from Duke and he will be starting on the defensive line to get after the QB. He's a graduate transfer and last season he recorded five sacks, his job will be to get after the QB.

Texas A&M vs Notre Dame all-time record

Notre Dame is 3-2 against Texas A&M all-time.

The Aggies are a one-point favorite to defeat the Fighting Irish.