Texas A&M vs Notre Dame injury report, predictions & betting tips (Week 3)| 2025 college football season

Texas A&M (2-0) will make a trip to South Bend this weekend to face No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) in a highly anticipated Week 3 encounter.

The Aggies have had a good start to the 2025 season as they anticipate a better outing in Mike Elko’s second year. They opened their season with a convincing victory against UTSA before repeating a similar performance against Utah State last weekend.

The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, had a bye last week and will be looking to get their first win of the season against the SEC opponent. They suffered a loss to Miami in the season opener and will hope to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the injury report of both teams:

Texas A&M vs Notre Dame Injury Report

Texas A&M Injury Report

Marcel Reed, QB

Marcel Reed left the game against Utah State last week after suffering a late-game injury. However, the Aggies' starting quarterback has been able throughout the week, and he's expected to start against the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Trey Zuhn, OL

Trey Zuhn was one of the injuries Texas A&M recorded in the Week 2 game against Utah State. However, an update from the team's coach, Mike Elko, suggests the left guard will be available for selection on Saturday.

The Aggies have a host of other players listed as questionable for the game against Notre Dame. These include offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II, cornerback Jordan Shaw, linebacker Kelvon Riggs and offensive lineman Marcus Garcia. Wide receiver Jerome Myles is out of the game.

Notre Dame Injury Report

Kevin Bauman, TE

After appearing in 14 games last season, Kevin Bauman was anticipated to have an increased role this season. However, he suffered an articular cartilage injury in the fall Camp, which will rule him out of the 2025 season.

Cooper Flanagan, TE

Cooper Flanagan is another player in the Irish tight end room set to play an important role this season. However, an Achilles injury has kept him out of action so far. His status is questionable for the Week 3 games.

A couple of other players are listed as questionable as the Fighting Irish prepare to play Texas A&M. These include offensive lineman Peter Jones, tight end Justin Fisher, as well as offensive linemen Devan Houstan and Charles Jagusah.

On the other hand, a host of others have been ruled out of the game. These include running back Kedren Young, safety Brandon Logan and running back Dylan Devezin.

Texas A&M vs Notre Dame prediction

Following the season-opening loss to Miami, the game against Texas A&M is a must-win for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites, and they are expected to seal a pretty difficult win at home on Saturday.

The Irish defeated the Aggies on the road in what was the season opener in 2024 and will look to repeat the win in South Bend this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Winner: Notre Dame

