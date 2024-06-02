Texas A&M vs. Texas Longhorns Thanksgiving showdown faces roadblocks as uncertainty looms around date and timings 

In the 2024 college football season, the Texas Longhorns are set to move to the SEC. They will no longer play teams like Texas Tech, the TCU Horned Frogs, or Oklahoma State.

However, they have bigger powerhouses like the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers to face. That leads to the revival of the rivalry between Texas and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The rivalry between the Longhorns and the Aggies, called the Lone Star Showdown, has been inactive since 2011, when the Aggies moved to the SEC. There have been numerous attempts to schedule a game between the two teams during the hiatus, but there have been disagreements over who should have the first home game.

While the Aggies are set to host the Texas Longhorns in College Station for the season finale on Nov. 30, as per the Athlon Sports report, there has been back and forth surrounding the scheduling of the game.

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte prefers to play the game on Thanksgiving, citing tradition.

“I prefer the traditional time for that game,” Del Conte said. “But whenever we tee it up, we tee it up. Excited to be going back and playing that game. I’d prefer Thursday or Friday, but it is what it is.”

Despite Del Conte's agreement, there has been pushback from Texas A&M over the scheduling of the game. The Aggies director, Trev Alberts, indicated that they aren't interested in playing on Thanksgiving but will consider it in the future.

Part of the reason why the Aggies are against playing on Thanksgiving is due to the NFL having games on the day. That could take viewers away from the much-anticipated Lone Star Showdown.

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian talked about renewed Aggies rivalry

Many fans are excited to see the revival of the Longhorns and Aggies rivalry. The coach of the Texas Longhorns is also looking forward to having the Aggies and the Razorbacks back on the schedule.

The coach said while talking to ESPN's Heather Dinich:

"I've been part of some great rivalries in college football, and I know there was so much talk about realignment, and I know realignment looks different for every school, but for us, we gained two rivals back. We're playing Arkansas again, which is great for Texas and Longhorn nation. We get A&M back. "

"The game with A&M, you're talking about houses divided, you're talking about decades of tremendous games and Thanksgiving weekend. To get that game back, we're looking forward to it, I'm sure A&M is, too. I've got a ton of respect for Coach (Mike) Elko."

The conference realignment has excited many fans, as it has become one of the biggest stories in college football recently.

The conference realignment has excited many fans, as it has become one of the biggest stories in college football recently.