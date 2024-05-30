Texas AD Chris Del Conte makes case for Red River Rivalry against the “world’s largest outdoor cocktail party”

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chirs Del Conte is confident his school's rivalry game against Oklahoma is the new biggest rivalry in the SEC.

Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC as part of college football realignment in 2024, and with it, the conference has a new historic rivalry.

Although the SEC is full of rivalry games like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and the annual Florida–Georgia game, which is called the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte said to Paul Finebaum (via On3). “It’s ridiculous, it’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl. It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”

Texas and Oklahoma first met in 1900 but since 1929, the game has been played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, and in 2024, it will be the first time the game is part of SEC play.

According to Del Conte, he says the fans go crazy for the Red River Rivalry, and he would put the game up against any in college football.

“You have 330,000 people outside,” Del Conte said. “Iron Bowl is awesome, don’t get me wrong. At night, it’s great. Same with the Cocktail Party. But this game is nuts.”

Texas and Oklahoma will have their annual game on Oct. 12.

The Longhorns opened as an 8.5-point favorite against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game.

Texas HC reveals lofty goal for 2024

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian led the team to the college football playoff last season, as well as winning the Big 12.

Heading into the 2024 season, Texas will be members of the SEC and Sarkisian revealed his goal for the team, which is to be in the national championship game and win it.

"We're going to get back to work in June," Sarkisian told the media at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday, via SI. "My goal is that we're playing on January 20th. That's a long road."

January 20 is the date of the national championship, and if Texas is playing in it, it would be an incredible season for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns do have a rather tough schedule, with games against the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and Kentucky, among others.

"This is an awesome schedule, and one that we're looking forward to," Sarkisian said. "It's going to be a heck of a run."

Texas will open their season at home on August 31 against Colorado State.