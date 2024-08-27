Texas, Alabama and more get a feature in bud light college football cans ahead of 2024 season

Texas and Alabama are among the schools featured as Bud Light released its largest-ever collection of team-branded cans to kick off the 2024 college football season. The brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced the 26 college teams featured on their recent line of limited-edition Bud Light cans.

These cans display each team’s official colors and logos, making them a must-have for die-hard fans. This year’s collection includes powerhouses like the University of Alabama, the University of Texas, and LSU, alongside Iowa State, Kansas State and North Dakota State.

Bud Light’s senior vice president of marketing - Todd Allen, said:

“College football fans are some of the most passionate, dedicated fans out there, and we are so proud to partner with teams across the country to make all of the special gameday moments even easier to enjoy.”

The launch is part of Bud Light’s "Easy to Sunday" promotion, celebrating the dedication of football fans everywhere. Whether you're rooting for the Crimson Tide, Longhorns, or any other featured teams, Bud Light's new cans are the perfect way to toast the upcoming season.

Bud Light employs comedian Shane Gillis to kick off 2024 CFB season

Bud Light has brought the laughs to the 2024 college football season by teaming up with comedian Shane Gillis. The face of Bud Light's latest campaign, Gillis, is known for his razor-sharp humor and popular podcast - Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.

The Dean’s Office TV commercial will air on August 31, kickstarting the 2024 college football campaign. In the trailer, a college football player named Bobby finds himself in hot water for allegedly plagiarizing his Master’s thesis.

As the tension mounts, Gillis, playing "Coach Herb," swoops in with his trademark humor, offering Bobby a tempting deal: confess and enjoy a Bud Light but miss only half the season. The catch? If Bobby stays quiet, he risks sitting out the entire year.

“As a passionate college football fan himself, Shane was the perfect partner to connect to our college football audience with his distinct style of humor. And it doesn’t hurt that he loves a Bud Light or two on gameday,” said Allen.

The commercial captures the essence of Bud Light’s "Easy to Sunday" vibe—football, fun, and a cold beer in hand.

