  "Texas has always been USC in cowboys hats": Colin Cowherd throws shade at Steve Sarkisian after 'new Alabama' hype blows out of proportion

"Texas has always been USC in cowboys hats": Colin Cowherd throws shade at Steve Sarkisian after 'new Alabama' hype blows out of proportion

By Arnold
Modified Aug 15, 2025 15:49 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Colin Cowherd throws shade at Steve Sarkisian after 'new Alabama' hype blows out of proportion - Source: Imagn

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns are considered one of the favorites to win the national title in the upcoming season. However, analyst Colin Cowherd is not one to get caught up in the hype around Texas.

When Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic wrote a feature piece titled, “Is Texas college football’s new Alabama?” on Tuesday, Cowherd didn't seem to agree that the program could build a dyansty.

“I saw an article this morning,” Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show on Wednesday. “This is being intimated: ‘Is Texas college football’s new Alabama?’ Oh boy. Georgia was the new Alabama for about four years until the NIL took off. Where SEC, tough, physical, defensive head coach, multiple natties; Georgia was the new Alabama.”
“Texas, my entire life, has been USC in cowboy hats..Good looking, lot of style, lot of vibe, lot of energy, coach always makes a lot of money, cool stadium, cool city. Where are all the natties?

Cowherd also recalled the 2005 Rose Bowl game between Texas and USC to throw shade at the Longhorns.

“They pass the eye test,” Cowherd said. “They have most of my life. But they’re not Alabama. They’re not gritty. Like, Texas is the prom king. He’s the coolest guy in school. He may be the best-looking guy in school. He’s the prom king.
"Alabama was like the best wrestler in your high school. Like, you know, didn’t always look good in clothes, but nobody wanted to mess with him. Didn’t have the coolest car. Was never really the coolest. The quarterback was.”
There are high expectations for Sarkisian's Texas in the 2025 season. The Longhorns are at No. 1 in the AP Poll's preseason rankings.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian discusses challenging 2025 schedule

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian - Source: Imagn
Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian discussed his team's challenging 2025 schedule. After pointing out the difficult run of fixtures, Sarkisian said that he plans to focus on one game at a time.

"Like I said, I think the key for us is one week at a time," Sarkisian said. "And I hate using coaching adages with you guys. I hate that. I hate when I listen to press conferences and guys use it. But for us this year, that's kind of the secret sauce.
"It's like what's right in front of us, let's be present in the moment and prepare for that opponent and not get caught up looking down the road when's our next home game? We can't worry about it. As you all know, you go on the road, you gotta pack your defense and pack your run game and whatever happens after that hopefully you've got a shot."

Steve Sarkisian's Texas will face reigning national champion Ohio State in its first game of the 2025 season on Aug. 30.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

