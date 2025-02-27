Texas coach shares snaps from first day of Spring practice

The Texas Longhorns reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. While it is only February, their focus has already shifted to next season. Spring practice started on Wednesday for the Longhorns.

LaAllan Clark, the defensive ends coach for the Longhorns, was hired after the end of last season. He was previously a defensive line graduate assistant with the Ohio State Buckeyes, helping them win the National Championship.

On Wednesday, he shared several snaps on X from the team's first day at practice with a simple caption:

"1st Day Out."

Former Buckeye defensive end JT Tuimoloau compliments Texas for hiring LaAllan Clark at the NFL Combine

Defensive end JT Tuimoloau was coached by LaAllan Clark last season at Ohio State. He did well playing under Clark, having the best season of his college career. He registered 61 total tackles, including 35 solo efforts, three passes defended, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a result, he is the No. 51-ranked player in the draft by Pro Football Focus.

Tuimoloau is at the 2025 NFL Combine to showcase his skills to NFL teams. While answering questions from reporters on Wednesday, he was asked about Clark and his move to the Longhorns.

"Are you from Texas? Yea, y’all stole one, y’all stole one. Coach (LaAllen) Clark, that’s my guy," Tuimoloau said. "He came in with a chip on his shoulder, all the ranks he’s been through coaching on the college ranks. He knows a lot. You guys are getting one of the best coaches. I mean he was under Coach (Larry Johnson) so he knows ball.

"He’s going to go there and contribute big time. He’s very energetic. He’s young but he knows the game from my eyes in a way. That’s my guy, and I still talk to him to this day. I’m sending all the prayers and just blessings over to him and his room. I’m excited to see what he does and I’ll have to check it out some time."

Before coming to Ohio State, Clark worked as a defensive ends coach at Grambling State, Northwestern State and Southern. Clark's performance with the Longhorns remains to be seen, but he appears to have made a strong hire. This is one of many positive moves made by coach Steve Sarkisian this offseason.

