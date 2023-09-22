"Texas has a damn good team, probably one of the best five in the country": Nick Saban makes honest confession about Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is impressed with the Texas Longhorns.

In Week 2, the Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa and beat the Crimson Tide as a road underdog. It was a statement performance that sent a message to the college football world that Texas is a legit playoff contender.

Since the win over Alabama, the Longhorns struggled early against Wyoming but did win 31-10. They will now play Baylor this week, and because of their 3-0 start, Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12.

Now, ahead of the Crimson Tide's Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss, Nick Saban spoke to ESPN and believes the Longhorns are a top-five team in college football.

"We'll respond. We've got a better team than the way we played last week. I don't know if we've got a good enough team to beat Ole Miss or anybody else we play, but we've got a better team than we played last week. Texas has a damn good team, probably one of the best five teams in the country and we were ahead of them in the fourth quarter."

Currently, the Texas Longhorns are the third-ranked team in college football and if the season ended today, Texas would be in the college football playoff.

Texas Longhorns favored to win the Big 12

After Texas beat Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2, the Longhorns became the favorites to win the Big 12.

Texas' next big test will come on Oct. 7 as the Longhorns host Oklahoma. That is currently Texas' only ranked matchup for the rest of the season, but that of course could change depending on how other teams play.

Although Texas is favored to win the Big 12, the Longhorns are still underdogs to make the college football playoff.

Alabama hosts Ole Miss

The Alabama Crimson Tide season has not gone the way many expected.

Alabama lost to Texas in Week 2 and then last week, the Crimson Tide struggled badly against South Florida. Alabama will now host Ole Miss on Saturday in a crucial game for the Crimson Tide's season.

With Alabama already having lost, the Crimson Tide will likely need to win out if they are going to play in the SEC Championship game.

