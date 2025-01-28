Texas football analyst has 1 clear question for Steve Sarkisian as Arch Manning gears up to lead the Longhorns in 2025

Arch Manning has largely spent the last two seasons on the bench at the Texas Longhorns. He has been the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers, who took the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals.

However, Ewers has declared for the NFL draft. This means that Manning will finally be a starting quarterback, for the 2025 season.

Bob Shipley, an analyst, made an appearance on the "On Texas Podcast," where he posed one important question for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

"You have a dual-threat quarterback who happens to be the number one quarterback who is taking his first season as the undisputed starter. How much do you use it?" (4:33)

During the moments that Longhorns fans did see Arch Manning play, they were able to see that he is likely to be a strong dual-threat quarterback. This is something that Coach Sarkisian saw as well and used it to guide him in utilizing Manning last season.

Instead of replacing Ewers when he struggled to get any movement on offense, Manning was used sporadically, mostly for his feet. This is not surprising considering Ewers had problems with mobility, and Manning had proved himself to be very good with his feet. He famously scored a 67-yard rushing touchdown against UTSA in the season.

However, Manning was only used for this. Now that he is going to be the starter in a Sarkisian offense that is normally heavy on the pass game, how often are we going to see Arch use his feet?

This question becomes all the more relevant considering the strong set of wide receivers and running backs that the Longhorns have on their roster.

Arch Manning is the early Heisman Trophy favorite

There is a lot riding on Arch Manning in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The program is already being seen as one of the favorites to win the national championship, with Manning the key reason for this.

However, it is not only team awards that Manning is expected to win next year. He is already the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season, following in the footsteps of last year's winner, Travis Hunter.

According to DraftKings, Manning is the favorite to win at +700. In second place is the LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, at +900, with returning Penn State quarterback Drew Allar the third favorite at +1000.

Any one of these players are more than capable of winning the Heisman, but unlike Nussmeier and Allar, the favorite has barely played for his team.

