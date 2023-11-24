Texas Football Week 13 injury report: Updates on Xavier Worthy, Jonathon Brooks and more

The Texas Longhorns are set to host the Texas Tech Raiders on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET as a win punches their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game.

Heading into the massive game, Texas has a fairly clear injury report but does have a few notable players on it. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 13.

Texas' Week 13 Injury Report

On the injury report are wide receiver Xavier Worthy, running back Jonathon Brooks, and more.

Xavier Worthy's injury update

Starting wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to play on Friday night.

Worthy left last week's game against TCU but is expected to play against Texas Tech, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed.

Worthy has caught 63 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Jonathon Brooks' injury update

Longhorns' starting running back Jonathon Brooks' season is over after he suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago.

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season."

Brooks had 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' injury update

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is expected to play on Friday night despite dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Sanders has recorded 28 receptions for 457 yards and a touchdown.

DJ Campbell's injury update

Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell is expected to play on Friday night after leaving last week's game with an injury.

Sarkisian told the media that he expects Worthy, Sanders, and Campbell to play.

"That was a physical game Saturday night. We had a variety of guys that went down," Sarkisian said. "I don't foresee any of those guys being out Friday. We need to monitor that as the week goes, but I do feel confident enough today that everyone who was available Saturday night will be available Friday night."