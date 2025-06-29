"Texas can't get 1?" "Zero chances this is how signing day turns out": Fans react as On3 ranks top 10 RB recruits for 2026 season

Texas ensured a big recruiting victory in the 2026 class by landing five-star prospect Richard Wesley last week. Some expected the defensive end to pick Oregon, where he was previously committed, but Steve Sarkisian managed to secure his pledge.

With Wesley on board and set to join QB Dia Bell, the Longhorns now have two five-star commitments. However, they still haven't landed a running back for the 2026 class.

On Saturday, On3 Industry released a list of the top committed running backs in the 2026 cycle, which included the following: Ezavier Crowell (Alabama), KJ Edwards and Jonathan Hatton Jr. (Texas A&M), Tradarian Ball (Oregon), Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton (Notre Dame), Jae Lamar (Georgia), Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux (USC) and Damarius Yates (Ole Miss).

Longhorns fans were not happy seeing the list.

"It irritates me seeing multiple rbs committed to the same team & Texas can’t get 1?? lol," one fan wrote.

"Only 1 team from Texas on this list, and A&M has 2,' a netizen wrote.

Given how unstable commitments can be nowadays, some fans questioned whether these running backs would stay loyal to their current choices.

"zero chance this is how signing day turns out," one wrote.

"Why going to same schools that goof," a netizen exclaimed.

"Half will transfer in 2 years," a person added.

Steve Sarkisian has 15 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 14 in the nation and No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas fails to secure five-star RB Ezavier Crowell

Texas made a strong push to land five-star running back Ezavier Crowell, even bringing him in for an official visit with Steve Sarkisian’s program in early June. There, he took a photo alongside Texas quarterback KJ Lacey.

The Longhorns also made his top four schools, alongside Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. However, Crowell ultimately decided to commit to the Crimson Tide on Thursday.

“Alabama is Alabama,” Crowell told AL.com following his commitment. “Since growing up, I’ve been watching them and felt like I wanted to be a part of it. I got the offer my freshman year and really knew I was going there. It’s just a dream come true, committing to the University of Alabama. I’m just living out my dream.”

Texas still has two major uncommitted running back targets in the 2026 class: five-star prospect Savion Hiter and four-star prospect Derrek Cooper. However, the Longhorns don’t hold a clear lead for either.

