"Texas is going to have the edge": CFB insider predicts Arch Manning to outsmart Julian Sayin's Ohio State in 2025

The college football national championship was a near miss for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in the last two campaigns. Last season was their first year in Southeastern Conference, and the Longhorns lived up to the hype, finishing 13-3 (7-1).

Quinn Ewers and Co. were expected to lift the trophy; however, Big Ten giants Ohio State made its way into the semifinal to crush Sarkisian's dreams. Things are expected to change in 2025 with Arch Manning at the helm as QB1.

Podcaster RJ Young shared his assessment of the quarterback on his YouTube show. Manning is different compared to his uncles, Peyton and Eli. Both were anchored in the pocket and benefitted the most from quick decision-making ability and accurate throws. It's something that Ewers tried with Texas the last two years but struggled in clutch moments.

Arch is a dual threat passer. He can sling the ball and rush deep down the field. His talents will allow Sarkisian to plan different strategies in the upcoming season, particularly in Week 1 against Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“I do think that Texas is going to have the edge here because Arch knows what he’s expected to do in Steve Sarkisian’s system," Young said on Tuesday (07:00), via 'Adapt & Respond with RJ Young.' "And Steve Sarkisian is one of the five best play callers in our sport, full stop.

“When putting together the veteran look of the team and you’re asking which quarterback you expect to outperform the other, you got to go to Arch Manning, right? Julian Sayin is an outstanding talent. So good that after Jaylen Milroe got benched, all anybody could talk about was they wish Julian Sayin was in Tuscaloosa that year so they could play."

Young added what he expects to see from the two starting quarterbacks.

"So you’re going to have two Red Bull athletes out there making plays, and neither one of those guys want money. Both of those guys work really hard. Both of those guys are super talented.”

Arch Manning & Steve Sarkisian is expected to have a blockbuster start to 2025

It is going to be a high-profile clash for Texas to face Ryan Day and Ohio State in the season opener. It could be considered a recap of everything that happened in the College Football Playoff, and how the Longhorns gave up their championship dreams. Next season, both programs will have fresh faces to start, especially after Sarkisian lost 12 players to the NFL.

In 2024, Arch Manning featured in 10 games, including two starts. He recorded 939 passing yards and scored nine touchdowns while throwing for two interceptions. Although he was sacked five times, things are expected to improve as he goes deep into the 2025 season.

