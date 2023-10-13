Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, turned 38 today and used the social media platform Instagram to share her celebrations. She posted an image of herself in front of golden balloons with her age.

"Another trip around the sun! Thank you Lord for 38! You’re doing your big one with me right now!" Loreal wrote in the caption.

Among the many messages of congratulations she received, by far the sweetest has to be the one from her husband, Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian penned a short yet sweet and thoughtful comment congratulating his wife on her special day.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful!! Honey, keep being you - inspiring, supporting, loving, motivating, & caring! Love you, have an amazing day!!😘😘😘," Sarkisian wrote.

Often referred to as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns football," Loreal was born in Tallahassee, Florida, on Oct. 12, 1985. They've been married for over three years, with the official ceremony on June 29, 2020.

Loreal Sarkisian has her own clothing brand and works and supports local charities in the Austin area. One of Loreal Sarkisian's main causes is raising scholarship money for future students of the University of Texas.

Loreal Sarkisian's support of her husband

She is very supportive of her husband's work. In an interview, Loreal stated:

“I totally get it. I totally understand his lifestyle, the schedule, the intensity of him being in the office all the time… recruiting on the road... It's not just get you down and around the track.

"It's come in my office and let's talk if you need to. What's going on in your life? Just being able to wear a mom, sister, friend hat to get you along your life journey. That was important to me.”

The Texas Longhorns 2023 season so far

Until last week, Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns were among the favorites to make the College Football Playoff. That was until they were caught off guard by the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown. Dillon Gabriel's Sooners came out on top 34-30, and Texas dropped from the No. 3 spot to the No. 9.

Before that, the Longhorns came into the forefront of the playoff picture this season after defeating Nick Saban's Alabama in Week 2 on the road. Texas confidently defeated the Crimson Tide 34-24 and shut up in the rankings.

The Longhorns are 5-1 and take on the Houston Cougars on Oct. 21.