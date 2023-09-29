Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are showing their domination this season. But Sarkisian's wife Loreal has found another stage to make her presence felt. And it has got nothing to do with football.

While the Longhorns HC prepares to host the Kansas Jayhawks in week 5, Loreal hit the streets of Paris for the Givenchy fashion show. The fashion stylist updated her fans on the things happening at the Spring 2024 Fashion Week. The fashionista in her had to catch the show live.

Watch: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Givenchy Fashion Week

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Professional stylist Loreal Sarkisian flew to Paris to catch up on the Givenchy Fashion Week. She shared some videos on social media while rocking at the event. In one of the videos, she is getting clicked just outside the main event venue. After getting her snaps clicked, she headed inside to catch the latest in the world of fashion.

Expand Tweet

Every fan knows Sarkisian for her fashion sense. They often get a taste of it at the Texas game days. She has a flourishing styling business and is a social media fashion influencer. So for her, it was a work trip.

On the other hand, Steve Sarkisian is preparing to extend the dominant start that the Longhorns have got for the 2023 college football season. The yet-unbeaten Longhorns will play the Jayhawks in week 5 at Austin. So, fans will surely see what Loreal has picked up from France this weekend.

Steve Sarkisian hoping to extend the dominant Longhorns run

Steve Sarkisian, who is sitting on a 4-0 record going into week 5, would hope that his Longhorns continue their fine form. Moreover, they don't look like they are going to stop and have easily dealt with whoever they have faced till now.

They started their season with a 37-10 thrashing of Rice. And then, they inflicted Nick Saban and Alabama with their first defeat of the season. The next two games just flew by and their fans want the same show against Kansas.

There is no indication that QB Quinn Ewers will relent in upcoming games. Is this the year Texas goes the full distance? Too early in the season to say it but Sarkisian would sure hope so.