Texas HC Steve Sarkisian wishes wife Loreal Sarkisian a happy Mother’s Day with a heartwarming snap

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been busy this offseason. After an appearance in the semifinals of the college football playoff, Sarkisian is trying to help the Longhorns improve and win a National Championship next season. While that means he is often busy, that does not mean he does not have time for his family.

Sunday is a big day for most people because it is Mother's Day. It is a day for everybody to celebrate their moms and spend the day with their family. Steve Sarkisian posted on his Instagram story on Sunday, wishing his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, a happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day Loreal Sarkisian."

Image via Steve Sarkisian's Instagram story.

Loreal Sarkisian is a new mother. On Friday, April 4, the couple announced that their newborn baby had been born. Loreal Sarkisian made the announcement with an Instagram post.

"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy."

This is the couple's first child together. However, Steve Sarkisian also has two daughters and a son with his first wife, Stephanie. His son, linebacker Brady Sarkisian, walked onto the Texas Longhorns in 2023 and played his first snaps in the 2024 season in the Longhorns' win over UTSA.

Steve Sarkisian defends his decision to stick with Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback last season

One of the big topics of conversation around head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns heading into next season is Arch Manning. Manning will be taking over the starting QB job for Quinn Ewers. Ewers was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL draft.

Although Ewers was a good player, many fans and pundits believed Sarkisian should have started Manning in the playoffs. However, Sarkisian spoke with analyst Josh Pate on Wednesday and defended Ewers.

"First of all, Quinn Ewers decided to come to the University of Texas when we were a 5-11 football team. We owe a ton to Quinn," Sarkisian said. "Because if Quinn Ewers doesn't come, I don't know if the next five guys are coming. And if those next 5 guys don't come, I don't know if the next 10 guys are coming."

Now, Ewers will get the chance to prove himself at the NFL level as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Manning will also be trying to prove himself as a full-time starter in college for the first time next season.

