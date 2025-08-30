Texas icon Vince Young puts Arch Manning on notice as pressure builds for Texas vs. Ohio State showdown

After two years as a backup to Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is set to take over as Texas' full-time starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The No. 1 Longhorns will face No. 3 Ohio State on the road on Saturday, marking Manning’s third career start.

On NBC Sports' Dan Patrick Show, former Texas standout Vince Young expressed confidence in Manning ahead of the game.

"He's ready for it," Young said (0:35). "He's definitely ready for it. The way he carries (himself). himself has that kind of attitude. He has fun. He's goofy, he's silly. He even challenged me one day."

Young was frequently regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NCAA history. He also faced Arch’s uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, during his NFL career.

When asked if Arch shares any traits with them, Young offered a thoughtful response.

"Neither," Young said (2:15). "I feel like he (Arch) has the traits. I think he has that big head like his uncle. He doesn't run like his uncle, and I feel like he has his own swag.

"Especially with this generation, they have a little bit more fun with their teammates, and which is a good thing because in order to win on the level that he's on at Texas, you have to have a little bit more chemistry with your guys. You can see that with the whole entire Texas team."

A key storyline for the Ohio State vs. Texas game will be the quarterback battle between Manning and Julian Sayin. Former Texas coach Mack Brown believes Manning might hold an advantage due to his experience in critical moments for the Longhorns in 2024.

Tim Tebow praises Arch Manning’s poise amid high expectations

Acrch Manning’s storied family background, combined with his outstanding high school career, has made him one of the most anticipated players entering the 2025 season. He is among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in 2025.

It draws comparisons to the excitement that surrounded Tim Tebow when he joined Florida in 2006.

In an appearance in the "Paul Finebaum show", Tebow praised Manning for how he has handled the attention and pressure.

"I think he’s handled it extremely well," Tebow said (via PFSN). "He runs the football, he can run physically, he can run for speed.

"He throws it accurately; he’s got a strong arm. Now, we’ll see how he’s able to lead with all of the pressure. But he is someone that I believe could be really good-to-great.”

Manning is aiming for a statement win over Ohio State to maintain Texas’ No. 1 ranking. The excitement is high, as the Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns 28-14 in the playoff semifinal on Jan. 10.

