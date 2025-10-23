  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Texas injury report (Week 9): Latest update on Arch Manning's men for Mississippi State game ft. CJ Baxter

Texas injury report (Week 9): Latest update on Arch Manning's men for Mississippi State game ft. CJ Baxter

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:15 GMT
Texas safety Michael Taaffe and running back CJ Baxter
Texas safety Michael Taaffe and running back CJ Baxter

The Texas Longhorns beat the Kentucky Wildcats 16-13 in overtime to record their second consecutive win in Week 9 of college football action. Coach Steve Sarkisian has been dealing with several injuries and the status of several players was included in Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Longhorns' Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ad

The Texas Longhorns' Week 9 injury report

Below, we take a look at the Texas Longhorns' injury report ahead of their Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Michael Taaffe

The Longhorns will be without safety Michael Taaffe, who broke his thumb during the clash against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 8 action. Taaffe has been a key cog in the Longhorns' defense and has tallied 51 tackles, one sack and one interception this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During his weekly SEC teleconference, Steve Sarkisian revealed that Taaffe had had surgery on his injured thumb and would be out indefinitely.

“Taafee's out,” Steve Sarkisian said. “We don’t know how long. Obviously, a significant loss. We’ve got Derek Williams, Xavier Filsaime, some nice guys to step in for him.”

Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime, and Derek Williams Jr. will be tasked with replacing Michael Taaffe in the Longhorns' defense.

Ad

CJ Baxter

After an injury-riddled 2024 season, Texas running back CJ Baxter once again left the game against the UTEP Miners in Week 3 with a hamstring injury and has not played for the Longhorns since then. In the latest injury report, he was listed as probable for the Week 9 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Steve Sarkisian provided an optimistic update about the influential running back's status during his weekly SEC teleconference.

Ad
"CJ Baxter has made a lot of progress and was at practice today. Hopefully, we can get Cedric more into the fold,” Sarkisian said.

Below is the full Longhorns' injury report:

Out

Michael Taaffe

Aaron Butler

Cole Hutson

Probable

CJ Baxter

Xavier Filsaime

Jonathan Cunningham

Ad

The Texas Longhorns still have a stacked schedule, including games against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores on the horizon and the return from injury of some of their starters will be a huge relief to Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns have a 5-2 record and still have a path to both the SEC championship game and the college football playoffs, but can't afford another loss before the season ends to achieve last season's objectives.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications