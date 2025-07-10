Texas legend Vince Young in splits over son Jordan tampering with his bust at Longhorns' memorabilia of 2005 national championship 

Vince Young reacted to his son's dig at his 2005 national championship win with the Texas Longhorns. The former quarterback shared a photo on Instagram of Jordan Young putting his finger on the nose of his bust. Vince praised Jordan and took the joke in stride.

"This guy!! Lol we definitely fighting," Vince wrote on Wednesday.

Vince helped the Longhorns finish the 2005 season with a 13-0 (8-0 Big 12) record and one of the program's best seasons ever. He recorded 212 completions for 3,036 yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior year.

Vince led his team to a 41-38 victory against the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl for the national championship on Jan. 4, 2006. He completed 30 of 40 passes for 267 yards. Vince also led Texas in rushing yards with 19 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2005 season marked the last time the Longhorns won a national championship. Vince decided to leave the team after his junior year to enter the 2006 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans selected him at No. 3, and he played in the NFL for six seasons.

Although Vince's career in the NFL isn't well-regarded, he's still considered one of the best quarterbacks who played for Texas.

Vince Young could have a successor in Arch Manning by winning 2026 natty with Texas

The Texas Longhorns' fan base has been waiting for a quarterback like Vince Young to lead the team to a national championship. Last year, they finished with a 13-3 record, includng 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference, and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, they suffered a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10.

Quinn Ewers left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft, which has allowed Arch Manning to be the new starting quarterback. Fans are optimistic that Manning could be what the Longhorns need to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Manning showcased his potential last year when he started when Ewers suffered an injury. One of his best showings was in the team's 35-13 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 28. Manning completed 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

College football analysts have praised Manning's performance in practices leading up to the upcoming season. One of his notable supporters is Paul Finebaum. He believes the quarterback could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy and is capable of winning the national championship.

Manning will begin his first year as a starter when Texas challenges Ohio State on Aug. 30.

