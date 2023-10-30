The Texas Longhorns showed resilience, as they defeated the BYU Cougars without their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. It was also a resounding victory, with an overall score of 35-6 leaving no trace of a doubt of who was in charge of the proceedings.

Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy had a solid game with 170 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception. Head coach Steve Sarkisian asked him to manage the game effectively and that's what he did, no flash just consistency.

Running back Jonathon Brooks was one of the standout players for the Austin school, with 98 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Here's the video of the team's celebration:

The school proudly showed its players celebrating through the program's official Instagram account, and why wouldn't they? This victory paired with Oklahoma's misfortunes this week may have put the Longhorns back on track for the national playoffs. Make no mistake, the Longhorns are still in title contention.

Does the Sooners' defeat help or hinder Texas?

We guess the immediate reaction in Austin to the victory of the Kansas Jayhawks over Oklahoma Sooners was one of relief. Because, the Sooners came out on top when they faced Texas in the Red River Showdown. This evens the score and diminishes the chances of Oklahoma reaching the playoffs.

However, there's a caveat as there always is in college football. In the complicated math of the playoff selection, there's a chance this actually hinders the Texas Longhorns.

The most likely scenario is that both schools are set for a rematch at the Big 12 title game. Steve Sarkisian's side would be hoping that a victory over an undefeated Sooners could propel them to the national playoffs.

If other power five one-win teams besides Oklahoma and Texas are in contention come the bowl season, it will be difficult for the Longhorns to justify inclusion. Think of teams like Oregon, Alabama, or Penn State.

Why didn't Arch Manning start for the Texas Longhorns?

Many Texas Longhorns fans might be wondering why the heir to the Manning football dynasty didn't take over the starting duties from Quinn Ewers. It's not only the power of a star last name, but the fact that as a five-star recruit, Arch Manning was the most talented player of the Longhorns' last recruiting class.

The reality is, that the Texas Longhorns are chasing a spot in the national playoffs, and putting their destiny in the hands of an 18-year-old untested signal-caller seems foolish. Maalik Murphy, a red-shirt freshman, is in his second year as a Texas Longhorn and coach Sarkisian will surely be counting on that bit of extra experience to give him the edge over Manning.