Texas players in senior Bowl: Which Longhorns are participating in college football all-star game

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 1. It is the college equivalent of an all-star game and is only open to seniors in their final year of college. Unlike many all-star games, the Senior Bowl is important, as a good performance in this game can lead to a rapid improvement in a player's draft stock if they have declared.

One program with players that will be playing in the Senior Bowl is the Texas Longhorns. This program has many stars, but Quinn Ewers is ineligible due to not being a senior.

Which Texas Longhorns are playing in the Senior Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins is a defensive tackle who had a career-best season in 2024. He recorded 55 tackles with one sack and was one of the team's leading defensive tackles. Regarding draft prospects, NFL Draft Buzz rates him as the 18th-best player in this position. He has the potential to be a late second-round pick.

Trending

Barryn Sorrell

Barryn Sorrell plays linebacker for the Longhorns and has been on an upward trend in Austin. In the 2024 season, Sorrell recorded 44 tackles and six sacks, becoming one of the team leaders in this metric. However, his hopes for the NFL draft remain slim, with NFL Draft Buzz saying that if he were to be picked, it would be as an undrafted free agent.

Andrew Mukuba is another member of the strong Longhorns defense who has been selected for the Senior Bowl. This season, Mukaba recorded 69 tackles, one forced fumble, and five interceptions. The safety from Zimbabwe has recently declared for the NFL draft, where he is predicted to be a late second-round pick.

Vernon Broughton

Vernon Broughton is a member of the Longhorns defensive line who generally went under the radar compared to some of his teammates. He was able to record 24 tackles and four sacks this season. That said, NFL Draft Buzz sees Broughton as a clear fourth-round pick.

The only non-defensive player from the Longhorns who is going to the Senior Bowl is Gunnar Helm. The tight end was one of Quinn Ewers' preferred targets, and he recorded 786 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. A strong part of the Longhorns' offense, Helm is seen as a second-round draft pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.