Texas QB Quinn Ewers shares a warm selfie with Longhorns fanbase ahead of a blockbuster matchup against Oklahoma - "See y'all Sunday in Dallas"

Quinn Ewers has been phenomenal for the Texas Longhorns this season. The quarterback has seen through his team to an unbeaten record coming into week 6 and has become a fan favorite. The sophomore is already hyped up for this week's mega clash with Oklahoma.

Ewers knows the importance of fans getting the team for them to really think about the postseason. As a gesture of appreciation, he shared a warm selfie with the Longhorns fan base before such a crucial game. Alongside the message, he conveyed a heartfelt message.

What does Ewers have to say to the fans before taking on the Sooners? Well, he wants to see them in Dallas this Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Quinn Ewers wins fans' hearts with a message for them before the Oklahoma test

Quinn Ewers is ready to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the crunch week 6 clash. And he wants to see the fans on Saturday come in and be his voice in the stadium. He shared a selfie with the Texas Longhorns fans through his Instagram account and included an invitation for them for the coming Saturday.

"See y'all Saturday in Dallas," Ewers wrote in the caption of the photo with the fans.

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3

Instagram Post

The Longhorns fan base has responded to their quarterback's call. They assured their support in huge numbers by their comments on the post. The Texas-Oklahoma clash has suddenly become Quinn Ewers' Heisman game.

"Quinn Heisman game let's go," a fan reacted to the photo by saying.

A fan wrote:

"Guys I'm behind his ear. I swear"

Fans have made it into a Heisman game.

Another said:

"Can't wait!!! Let's go!!! Horns up"

This fan is all hyped up.

These fans accepted the invitation:

"See you there".

"The flight is on Friday. See you all there".

These fans are definitely coming.

The Longhorns have looked formidable and are on a winning run with Quinn Ewers under center. This impressive run includes an all-important Alabama scalp, and now, they have another hurdle to cross in the form of the Sooners.

The clash of the unbeaten: Texas vs. Oklahoma

This Saturday promises to be a mouthwatering day for college football fans. The Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners with both teams coming into the clash with a perfect 5-0 record. Will Quinn Ewers shine for the Longhorns again?

Ewers has 1,358 passing yards so far this season, with an incredible 10:1 touchdown ratio. He has also raised his pass completion rate to 66% from 58.1% last year. The QB would hope to carry the same form into such an important game. Who will come out of the clash with their perfect record intact?