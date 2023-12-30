Texas QB1 Quinn Ewers backs $2,800,000 NIL-valued Arch Manning ahead of Sugar Bowl - “He’s learned a lot”

Quinn Ewers, the Texas Longhorns quarterback, will play in the most important game of his college football career when the Longhorns face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, for a place in the National Championship.

While Ewers is a talented player and a former top prospect in high school, the Longhorns quarterback room has another talented quarterback in the making. One who brings not only talent but a historic family name to Austin.

The person in question is Arch Manning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Inside Texas has posted on X a quote from Ewers about Manning in the run-up to the Sugar Bowl.

“Arch (Manning) is a great kid. It's cool to be in the same quarterback room as him. His family has got a lot of great history, especially in this state. He's learned a lot and has grown a lot this whole year. It's cool to see his growth.”

Expand Tweet

“ He has Learned a lot”

Manning has only been with the Longhorns for one season and had only played a few snaps in games that Texas had already won before Manning would set foot on the field.

It is worth mentioning that Manning is still a freshman. He has up to three more seasons in college football, where he can develop his play to NFL standards.

According to Ewers, Arch has learned a lot this season and will continue to develop. This will only benefit Manning and the Texas program. He is already improving his abilities, and he has barely played for the Longhorns.

When Ewers eventually leaves Texas for the NFL, it is safe to say that the Texas Longhorns will have another high-caliber quarterback to lead and guide them to victory, just as Ewers is doing now.

“Family has a Great History in this State"

Ewers also mentioned Arch's family. Arch is part of the Manning family, a name synonymous with high-quality football quarterbacks.

Both his uncles, Peyton and Eli won two Super Bowls each, with Eli being MVP in both of his victories with the New York Giants, and Peyton being seen as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

But, if Arch Manning plays in the Sugar Bowl, it will be a homecoming for him. Ever since his grandfather, Archie Manning played for the New Orleans Saints, the Mannings have called the City of New Orleans home.

The Sugar Bowl is played in New Orleans, and this is where Arch, like his uncles grew up. If Manning can play and help his fellow quarterback, Ewers, win the Sugar Bowl, another page will be added to the story of the Manning football dynasty.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season