Texas RB coach Tashard Choice expected to interview For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are set to interview Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice for the same role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, according to CFB insider Nick Harris. A source confirmed the news to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Choice, a former Cowboys running back from 2008-2011, has built a strong reputation as a developer of elite talent. Over the past two seasons, Texas has produced four NFL running backs under his guidance: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, and Keilan Robinson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before his tenure at Texas, Choice coached at Georgia Tech, where he worked with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason—both now making an impact in the NFL.

Bringing Choice back to Dallas would be a significant loss for Texas but a major win for the Cowboys. His track record of developing running backs speaks for itself, making him an ideal candidate to elevate the team’s backfield.

Tashard Choice continues to shape the next generation of RBs

Texas running back coach Tashard Choice - Source: Imagn

Tashard Choice has spent the last three seasons as Texas' running backs coach, developing future NFL talent. Under his guidance, Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks all made the leap to the pros. Jaydon Blue, a key piece of Texas' 2024 backfield, could be next in line.

His coaching journey began with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and later brought him back as a coaching intern. That role paved the way for his assistant coaching stint at North Texas.

As a player, Choice appeared in 88 NFL games from 2008-13, including 54 with Dallas. He totaled 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on 250 carries for the Cowboys, his most productive stretch in the league. After being waived by Dallas, he had brief stops with Washington, Buffalo, and Indianapolis, adding 440 yards on 122 attempts over his final three seasons.

Now firmly established as a rising coaching talent, Choice continues to shape the next generation of running backs.

Also Read: “My favorite part of Georgia was being able to meet Coach Smart": Four-star RB target recaps his weekend visit to Athens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.