Texas RB depth chart: Steve Sarkisian finds ACC transfer as solution to Longhorns’ offensive woes in 2024

The Texas Longhorns have made an addition to their running back room. According to CFB insider Pete Nakos, Texas has landed SMU transfer quarterback Velton Gardner.

The Longhorns have lost running backs CJ Baxter and Christian Clark to season-ending injuries. Baxter suffered an LCL/PCL injury on his right leg, while Clark suffered a torn Achilles which ended his season.

Both players were expected to have a significant role in the backfield, and after the injuries, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian went into the transfer portal and landed ACC transfer Gardner.

“We are,” Sarkisian said about adding a running back in the portal, via On3. “We definitely have a spot that we can utilize. Again, a lot of times this late in the game, it’s probably not a traditional transfer, maybe more of a graduate transfer, something of the sort. So we’re looking at all of our options there...

“If it’s someone that can help us in some capacity, maybe limited role, bigger role, whatever that is, we are we are looking at all options,” Sarkisian later added.

Gardner is a sixth-year senior who didn't enter the portal until July from SMU. He also played at Kansas, and in his college career, he has rushed for 1,024 career yards and six touchdowns on 229 carries.

Gardner adds some much-needed depth to the Longhorns running back room which has been decimated due to injuries.

Texas RB depth chart

Following the two injuries and the addition of Gardner, the running back room seems set for the 2024 season.

The Longhorns will likely use multiple running backs in each game, but the presumed starter would be Jaydon Blue. Blue is entering his third season at Texas and last season, he rushed for 339 yards on 56 carries.

After Blue would likely be Gardner, but whether or not he will know the system for the first week is uncertain. Gardner is coming off a season where he rushed for 137 yards on 32 carries.

After Gardner would be Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson to round out Texas' RB room.

Wisner is a sophomore, and last season, he rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Gibson, meanwhile, is a freshman and was a four-star recruit in the class of 202.

The Longhorns will open their 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against Colorado State.

