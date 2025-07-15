  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Texas spends all that money and still can’t win a natty": Fans troll Steve Sarkisian & Co. after Longhorns lead top spenders ranking

"Texas spends all that money and still can’t win a natty": Fans troll Steve Sarkisian & Co. after Longhorns lead top spenders ranking

By Arnold
Published Jul 15, 2025 17:43 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is entering his fifth year with the program heading into the 2025 season. As per On3, the Longhorns are the biggest spenders in college football this season, followed by Texas Tech and Ohio State in the second and third spot, respectively.

Ad

On3 previously reported that Texas' roster would touch $40 million this fall, but Sarkisian shot down those rumors in May. Sources across the Power Four also claimed that Sarkisian was "underballing" when suggesting that he had a roster worth roughly $25 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans learned this, they mocked Sarkisian's program.

"Texas spends all that money and still can’t win a natty," one tweeted.
Ad
"Texas running it like an NFL front office," another added.
"Texas has to spend money because they have no culture or history to attract kids to come play there," a third commented.

Others aimed cheeky digs at the Longhorns.

"I was told Texas doesn’t buy players because it’s ruining the sport…" one wrote.
"This can’t be true. Texas fans told me that they don’t spend money on recruits, recruits go to Texas for the culture," a user tweeted.
Ad
"This is false Texas doesn’t spend that much just ask the players smh I hate this narrative because recruits come and visit thinking we gone pay them like they pros," another added.

Arch Manning will lead the offense for Steve Sarkisian's Texas in the 2025 season

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian (L) with QB Arch Manning- Source: Imagn
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian (L) with QB Arch Manning- Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is set to get the starting QB role for Texas in the 2025 season. Manning, who committed to Texas in 2023, served as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season.

Ad

In 2024, Manning recorded 939 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and also scored four rushing TDs. He started two games for Texas when Ewers was dealing with an injury and led his team to dominant wins in both starts.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Manning fares as the starting quarterback under Steve Sarkisian.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications