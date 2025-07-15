"Texas spends all that money and still can’t win a natty": Fans troll Steve Sarkisian & Co. after Longhorns lead top spenders ranking

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is entering his fifth year with the program heading into the 2025 season. As per On3, the Longhorns are the biggest spenders in college football this season, followed by Texas Tech and Ohio State in the second and third spot, respectively.

On3 previously reported that Texas' roster would touch $40 million this fall, but Sarkisian shot down those rumors in May. Sources across the Power Four also claimed that Sarkisian was "underballing" when suggesting that he had a roster worth roughly $25 million.

NEW: Top 10 Biggest Spenders in College Football this season💰

When fans learned this, they mocked Sarkisian's program.

"Texas spends all that money and still can’t win a natty," one tweeted.

"Texas spends all that money and still can't win a natty."

"Texas running it like an NFL front office," another added.

"Texas has to spend money because they have no culture or history to attract kids to come play there," a third commented.

Others aimed cheeky digs at the Longhorns.

"I was told Texas doesn’t buy players because it’s ruining the sport…" one wrote.

"This can’t be true. Texas fans told me that they don’t spend money on recruits, recruits go to Texas for the culture," a user tweeted.

"This is false Texas doesn’t spend that much just ask the players smh I hate this narrative because recruits come and visit thinking we gone pay them like they pros," another added.

Arch Manning will lead the offense for Steve Sarkisian's Texas in the 2025 season

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian (L) with QB Arch Manning- Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is set to get the starting QB role for Texas in the 2025 season. Manning, who committed to Texas in 2023, served as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season.

In 2024, Manning recorded 939 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and also scored four rushing TDs. He started two games for Texas when Ewers was dealing with an injury and led his team to dominant wins in both starts.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Manning fares as the starting quarterback under Steve Sarkisian.

