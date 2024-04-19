Texas Spring Games 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, TV Channel & More

The Texas Longhorns have their spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 20. College football teams get one spring game in the lead-up to the season to see how players fare in-game.

Coaches can implement their system and figure out who will be their starters for the upcoming season. The Longhorns are set to have their spring game on Saturday, but the weather could impact it.

"If a weather forecast that includes a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon prevents the Longhorns from kicking off the spring game at 1 p.m.," the report noted, and Bianco "said he doesn't anticipate the game being delayed or rescheduled."

According to SI, it would be the first time that Texas' spring game would be canceled due to weather.

If the game happens, coach Steve Sarkisian is eager to give fans a good look at his roster.

“We’ll navigate all that tomorrow as a staff and try to put to competitive teams together, so that our guys get great experience and a lot of guys can play, and to give our fans a sense and a feel for them for the type of team that we have,” said Sarkisian.

Texas Spring Game Details

The Texas Longhorns spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell-Williams Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. local time.

Admission to the game is free, and the Spring Game is part of the annual 'Made in Austin Weekend' held April 19-21 on The University of Texas campus.

Events include a marquee Texas Baseball series versus TCU and feature a variety of fan experiences that celebrate what makes Austin so unique: live music, specialty food and beverage offerings, live art installations, dog-friendly events and the Texas Longhorns spring game.

The game can be seen on the Longhorn Network.

Texas will kick off their 2024 regular season on Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State. The Longhorns are playing in the SEC now and will play the likes of Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Arkansas among others.

The Longhorns made it to the playoffs last season but lost in the semifinals to the Washington Huskies. But Texas will have quarterback Quinn Ewers returning for his final college season after he decided against declaring for the draft.