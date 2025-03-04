Texas star Isaiah Bond spills the beans on relationship with Alabama after leaving post Nick Saban’s retirement

Isaiah Bond made quite a name for himself with the Texas Longhorns. Now, he's preparing to enter the NFL as he prepares for the draft.

Bond participated in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and got the opportunity to speak with the media. During one of his media scrums, Bond was asked about his decision to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide and transfer to Texas. Bond initially played the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Alabama but departed from the program after coach Nick Saban's retirement.

"It's all love for Alabama at the end of the day. I was there for two years ... Like I said, I went there for coach Saban and I have a lot of respect and love for that guy... Going to Texas, it was the next step."

He jumped programs and played for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Bond played 14 games for Texas last season and hauled in 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He and the Longhorns were able to reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before being eliminated by eventual national champions the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Isaiah Bond ready to make professional leap in 2025 NFL Draft

Isaiah Bond put up an impressive performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. While he boasted that he'd beat former Longhorn Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds, he instead clocked a 4.39. While it wasn't the record-breaking time Bond claimed it would be, he still managed the second-highest top speed in the entire combine at 24.17 miles per hour.

His on-field tape and performance at the scouting combine have propelled him into a late second-round draft projection on most analysts' boards. With plenty of wide receiver-needy teams across the league, Bond is sure to get his shot on any number of them. His speed and sure hands will make him an appealing selection on day two of the draft festivities in Green Bay.

He'll join a deep crop of Texas wide receivers that have gone on to represent the Longhorns' program at the next level of the game. The 2025 NFL Draft will go down live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

