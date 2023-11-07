It's been almost ten years since Texas State bowl eligibility was a thing in 2014 and with a current record of 6-3 into Week 11, the Bobcats are officially bowl eligible with time to spare in 2023. On Saturday, the Bobcats of Texas State defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 45-24 with quarterback TJ Finley throwing for 301 yards, with three touchdown passes. Let's hope they fare better than in 2014 when a 7-5 record wasn't enough to garner a bowl invitation.

That year, they were the only eligible FBS school not to receive a bowl invitation. Since moving up to Division I, the Bobcats have never been to a bowl game.

Hence, fans could understand the excitement of fans and members of the school's staff. Earlier, images of the university's president, Kelly Damphousse, and the football head coach, G.J. Kinne, jumping into the San Marcos River made the rounds through Twitter. The officials had promised to do so if the school earned bowl eligibility, and they followed through.

Some fans, whom we are assuming are local Texans, described the river as the most beautiful in the great state of Texas:

Some people think that the San Marcos River doesn't deserve to be called, well, a river:

Some individuals with local knowledge pointed out that the river runs through the school campus:

Jumping into the river seems to be a graduation ritual at Texas State:

Some fans weren't sure that the body of water could and should be called a river:

The prevalent opinion was that the river wasn't that impressive:

2023 Texas State Bowl eligibility: Beating Baylor, the highlight of the year

The highlight of the Bobcats season has to be the 42-31 victory over the Baylor Bears in Week 1. For such a small school, football-wise, to beat a team with the stature of a power five side like Baylor is a significant accomplishment.

In that game, quarterback TJ Finley threw for 298 yards with three touchdown passes.

Pair that with five more victories, and that gives Texas State Bowl eligibility.

What's left for the Texas State Bobcats in 2023?

The Bobcats still have to face Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, and South Alabama before the end of the regular season. Hopefully, if they close out strongly, they will get the bowl invitation they've worked so hard towards.

Texas State Bowl eligibility season is a resounding success already.