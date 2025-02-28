Texas State edge Deven Wright officially enters the transfer portal

Texas State's Deven Wright is officially in the transfer portal. The edge shared the news on Wednesday, posting on his X account the official transcript of his transfer request with the NCAA and a video of one of his coaches at Boise State.

He also added the following comment:

"Officially in the Transfer portal. DM’s are open. Visits are being set. 📲 9013047000."

Deven Wright initially enrolled with the Boise State Broncos for the 2022 season and transferred in December of 2022 to the Texas State Bobcats. The defensive end almost didn't feature for Texas State in 2024, recording no major stats in the two games he played.

In 2023, he did play some part in the rotation, playing in 12 games but starting in none. That year he recorded 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two quarterback hurries.

When initially recruited in 2021, he was considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The site doesn't rank him now as a transferee.

Will Texas State be the latest addition to the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 is seriously trying to reconstruct itself after the departure of all its major schools following the 2023 season left it on life support. The conference was left with only Oregon State and Washington State as member schools.

The conference recently announced Boise State, California State, Colorado State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State as new additions to its ranks. However, the league is still missing one school to be able to play FBS football beyond 2025. The NCAA requires a league to have at least eight teams to qualify as an FBS conference. Gonzaga doesn't have a football program.

Here's where Texas State enters the fray. The Bobcats joined the FBS in 2012, and a little over a year ago, played and won their first bowl game, the First Responder Bowl, a feat they repeated in 2024. They seem like a program on the rise.

TSU not only has a strong football program but also has up-and-coming basketball and baseball programs. The school's Sun Belt buyout is relatively inexpensive, at $5 million. It is certainly no blue-blooded program, but for a conference on life support, it seems like a great addition.

However, it seems the school itself is not interested at the moment. Shortly after Gonzaga joined the Pac-12, Texas State released a statement highlighting its commitment to the Sun Belt. However, such statements are rarely the final say in college athletics.

