Texas Tech makes massive announcement about GM James Blanchard after Notre Dame offer

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 07, 2025 23:29 GMT
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Texas Tech has retained general manager James Blanchard after he decided to forego an opportunity with Notre Dame. On3 reported that Blanchard met with the Fighting Irish management repeatedly, however, he ultimately decided to stay with Texas Tech and wanted to continue to live with his family in Texas.

Blanchard, who is viewed as one of the top front-office executives in college football, signed a new three-year deal with the Red Raiders that holds a total value of $1.575 million.

also-read-trending Trending

Texas Tech's football program confirmed the development through a tweet.

Blanchard previously served as the assistant athletic director for scouting at Baylor University before being inked to a deal to join Joey McGuire's staff. He helped rehaul the Red Raiders' recruiting process and personnel department. It resulted in Texas Tech finishing the 2024 cycle with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12 and landing the school's first-ever five-star commit in WR Micah Hudson.

As for Notre Dame, Chad Bowden has been hired by USC to serve as the Trojans' new general manager. This was a tough blow for the Fighting Irish, as Bowden played a major role in shaping the program's national-championship caliber roster. Blanchard was Notre Dame's top target to serve as Bowden's replacement, but now they'll have to continue their search elsewhere.

Notre Dame looks to return to national championship game in 2025 despite major changes

Notre Dame was on the doorstep of a national championship victory last season before falling to Ohio State. The Fighting Irish put up a 14-2 record last season and were the No. 7-ranked team in the nation. Head coach Marcus Freeman led his team to the national title game after getting past Indiana, No. 2 Georgia and Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

In the big game, the Buckeyes came out on top with the final score reading 34-23. Of course, Notre Dame will have a few changes to overcome next season. The Fighting Irish lost running backs coach Deland McCullough to the NFL after he inked a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The Fighting Irish will also be without defensive coordinator Al Golden, who departed to the NFL for the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals. After Golden's departure, Freeman signed Chris Ash as his new defensive play-caller. Ash has NFL experience as a defensive backs coach and scout for teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी