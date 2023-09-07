Texas vs. Alabama Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Texas Longhorns will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 9th. The Longhorns are 1-0 after a 37-10 win over the Rice Owls, while the Crimson Tide are 1-0 after a 56-7 beatdown of the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.

Texas vs. Alabama game details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns at Alabama Crimson Tide

Date and Time: Saturday, September 9th, 7:00 P.M. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Texas vs. Alabama betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Texas Longhorns +6.5(-110) Over 64.5(-110) +235 Alabama Crimson Tide -6.5(-110) Under 64.5(-110) -295

Texas vs. Alabama key stats

The Texas Longhorns scored 37.0 points in their first game, which ranks 51st out of 133 teams in the nation. They ranked 31st in passing offense and tied for 61st in rushing offense.

Furthermore, the Longhorns allowed 10.0 points, which ranked 31st in the nation. Their passing defense was ranked tied for 37th while their rushing defense was sixth.

Texas is led by coach Steve Sarkisian, who is in his third year leading the program. Sarkisian previously spent parts of two seasons coaching the USC Trojans and five seasons leading the Washington Huskies. He has a head coaching record of 60-47.

The Alabama Crimson Tide scored 56.0 points in their first game, which ranks ninth out of 133 teams in the nation.

They ranked 71st in passing offense and 40th in rushing offense. The Crimson Tide allowed 7.0 points, which ranked 17th in the nation. Their passing defense ranked 26th while their rushing defense was tied for 31st.

Alabama is led by legendary coach Nick Saban, who is in his 17th season leading the program. Saban, who is widely considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships.

He previously spent five years leading the LSU Tigers, who won one title during his tenure. Saban also spent five years as the coach of the Michigan State Spartans and one season leading the Toledo Rockets. He has a 286-69-1 record as a college coach.

Texas vs. Alabama betting predictions

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide both have aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff this season.

Alabama has reached the postseason seven times in the nine years of the current format, reaching the title game six times and winning three, all of which are the most in the nation.

Furthermore, they have not lost a non-conference home game since 2007, Saban's first year leading the program. Look for the Crimson Tide to win by at least seven points.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -6.5 (-110)