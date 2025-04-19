Texas WR Matthew Golden sets clear expectations for Arch Manning as he gears up to replace Quinn Ewers in 2025

Matthew Golden won't be part of Texas next season, but the wideout still wants to see the program succeed with Arch Manning as the quarterback in 2025. Manning is set to take over from Quinn Ewers, who is entering this year's NFL draft.

Ad

Golden appeared on the "Up & Adams" show on Friday and was asked what he was looking forward to seeing from Manning at Texas for the 2025 season.

"Everything I've seen in practice," Golden said. "You know, he's the same guy each and every day. He attacks you with a chip on his shoulder. Like, he always has something to prove. The sky is the ceiling for him, and I know he's gonna do great things this season. So, I can't wait to look forward to watching him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manning served as the backup to Ewers at Texas during the 2024 season. However, the highly touted Manning stepped up when Ewers was injured, leading the Longhorns to two wins in as many games.

Manning eventually finished last season with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four TDs.

It will be interesting to see how Manning fares as Texas's QB1 in the 2025 season.

Matthew Golden is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns QB Matthew Golden - Source: Imagn

Matthew Golden is projected to go as a late Round 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Some also suggest that he could be taken early in Round 2.

Ad

Golden began his college career at Houston in 2022. He played two years with the Cougars before transferring to Texas for his final season in 2024.

During his lone season with the Longhorns, Golden recorded 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He also posted 285 kick return yards, helping Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Golden's path in the NFL will be an intriguing one to watch.

This year's NFL draft will begin on April 24 with the first round. The grand event, which will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will run for three days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.