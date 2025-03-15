Texas WR Ryan Wingo takes first step to full fitness after encountering poor vision issues last season

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo could be even better when he takes the field in 2025. Wingo just wrapped up his freshman season with the Longhorns, recording 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Longhorns reporter Anwar Richardson, Wingo underwent LASIK surgery after coaches realized he was struggling with poor vision during workouts. He had reportedly dealt with vision issues throughout last season as well.

With improved eyesight, Wingo will likely be one of Arch Manning's top targets in 2025. He was part of a strong 2024 receiving corps that included Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and DeAndre Moore Jr. With Golden and Bond now heading to the NFL, Wingo and Moore will likely need to step up.

The soon-to-be sophomore quarterback, Manning, will need all the help he can get in his first full season as a starter. A Wingo with perfect vision will certainly benefit the 19-year-old as he takes on some of the biggest powerhouse programs in the SEC.

How long can Texas expect Ryan Wingo to be sidelined?

The Longhorns are about five and a half months away from their first game of the college football season. Full recovery from LASIK surgery typically takes about four to six weeks, though recovery times vary. Some patients see improvements within a week, with the most significant changes occurring after one to three months.

Given that timeline, Wingo should be fully cleared in time for the 2025 season opener. The Longhorns are set to begin the regular season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

With a fully recovered Wingo alongside the returning Moore, Texas should have a more-than-capable receiving corps to help Manning lead the program in pursuit of its first national championship since 2006, when Vince Young guided the Longhorns to victory.

