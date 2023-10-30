Tez Walker injury update: Latest on North Carolina WR ahead of Week 10 clash against Campbell

The North Carolina Tar Heels are still reeling from their recent loss to Georgia Tech in Week 9. This makes their journey in the Atlantic Coast Conference a bit more difficult. But the injury scare to their star wide receiver, Tez Walker, might further complicate matters for the team.

The Tar Heels went down to Georgia Tech, their second loss of the season. But both the losses have come against their conference opponents and the news for the future is also bleak. Walker went down in the game late in the fourth quarter. And the way he went off the field after that doesn't look good for him or the team.

Tez Walker injury update

Tez Walker had to be taken to the hospital after the injury, where he received some treatment. According to reports, he is doing better now and has been released from the hospital. The UNC Tar Heels said in a statement that he would be in Chapel Hill on Sunday.

Earlier, Tar Heels head coach Mac Brown told reporters that the wide receiver was speaking to the people around him. But he didn't provide any injury updates on the player who has been instrumental so far.

What happened to Tez Walker?

Tez Walker was badly hurt after a brutal hit in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech. He crossed the first down marker but was blindsided and hit by a Yellow Jackets defender.

The wide receiver lost his grip on the ball and fumbled it as he fell. And the little hope that the Tar Heels had of making a late comeback was shattered as the player walked off the field with the help of the medical staff.

North Carolina blew a big lead and lost their second game in as many weeks as their overall record fell to 6-2 with a 3-2 conference record. Will they get Walker back before their next game against Campbell?

When will Tez Walker return?

As the school or program hasn't specified the injury to Walker, it is difficult to ascertain a timeline for his return. But one thing seems sure: he will not be a part of the team that takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels in week 10. And the Tar Heels might be preparing for a life without their star wide receiver for the rest of the season.

North Carolina needs a big win to get their confidence back up. Will they be able to blow out the Fighting Camels? Or has their downslide already started?