"Thank God my tickets sold. Zero talent": Tigers fans lash out after Auburn’s humiliating 31-13 loss to Maryland in Music City Bowl

The Maryland Terrapins surprised a lot of people by beating the Auburn Tigers 31-13. Auburn tends to be considered a blue-blood football program, being one of the most historic schools in the game.

However, it's been some time since the Tigers proved themselves worthy of their history. In 2023, their 6-6 regular season was another chapter in a long slump.

They had the opportunity to end the year on a good note, having been paired with an opponent they had good chances of defeating. Nonetheless, the Terrapins took control of affairs early on, scoring 21 points in the first quarter.

It was easy to predict that a fanbase wouldn't be happy with the result. Here is what some fans said:

It seems some Auburn fans don't even know what division Maryland plays in. They better start watching more than just the SEC:

A Dad was happy to report that his kid didn't know their team lost in his first-ever football game:

There were some jokes on the internet:

Fans were quick to point out that Auburn was in dire need of a new QB. Payton Thorne's 1671 yards, with 15 touchdowns this year look more like the stats of a running back than those of a quarterback:

Fans from other schools were sad for the Tigers fans:

Some people asked for reimbursement of the travel expenses of the Auburn Tigers fans:

Auburn vs. Maryland: Music City Bowl stats

This game wasn't a pretty one in offense. For the Terrapins, Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 126 yards with just one touchdown. His top receiver, Roman Hemby, had 61 yards in just one catch. Edwards Jr. was also their top rusher, with 50 yards and one touchdown.

Hank Brown threw 132 yards for Auburn, with no touchdowns or interceptions, while Jarquez Hunter carried the ball 13 times for 44 yards. Caleb Burton recorded 78 receiving yards.

