"Thank you for loving us both": Tim Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh, shares heartwarming Father's Day message for Florida legend

Florida football icon Tim Tebow, a soon-to-be father, received a warm display of affection from his wife and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow on Father's Day.

On Sunday, Demi posted photos of the couple embracing each other, waiting to become parents. In the photo, Demi cradles her baby bump while Tim stands protectively behind her.

“Just imagining hearing our little girl call you ‘Dad’ one day @timtebow…” Demi captioned the post. “🥹 Thank you for loving us both so well, I can’t wait to see you hold your little girl so soon! 💗 #girldad #fathersday.”

It’s a new chapter for the Heisman-winning quarterback turned author and philanthropist.

Tim & Demi‑Leigh Tebow share their hilarious gender reveal mishap

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and wife Demi‑Leigh Tebow opened up about a mix-up during their gender reveal party. The couple planned a creative, art‑based gender reveal on Good Morning America. They were blindfolded and splattered on a canvas with pink or blue paint to reveal their baby's gender.

That’s when things went sideways because Tim is color‑blind.

“They take off the blindfold … it looks like brown­ish to me. I was like… ‘Oh no, is brown a boy or a girl?’” Tim said via People.

His wife Demi-Leigh though revealed that it was a baby girl that's on her way.

“It’s a girl!” she said.

Just weeks before on Instagram, the couple revealed they’re expecting a daughter.

“Baby Tebow is a… GIRL!” they announced. “Our greatest blessing. We’ve been praying for her long before we knew her, and we’re beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl! 🥹”

Their caption also included a verse from Psalm 25:4-5, which is as follows:

“Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.”

Demi-Leigh, who won Miss Universe in 2017, tied the knot with the former Heisman winner in January 2020.

