“Thankful for all you do”: LSU star Garrett Nussmeier posts nostalgic snap with dad on Father’s Day

LSU quarterback and Heisman hopeful Garrett Nussmeier proved himself with the Tigers last year, finishing the 2024 campaign with 4,052 passing yards, a 64.2% completion rate, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season, Nussmeier’s accomplishments on the field can be credited to his hard work but also to the guidance of his father, Doug Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback.
Dough was selected in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and spent four years with the team. Now, he’s back with the franchise as its offensive coordinator. It’s his first season as the Saints OC and his tenth as an NFL coach.
Garrett has certainly benefited from his father’s experience and mentorship over the years, something he acknowledged on Sunday for Father’s Day. He posted an old photograph of the two of them, with a caption that read:
“HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS. LOVE YOU!!!! THANKFUL FOR ALL YOU DO.”
Garrett Nussmeier made an appearance at New Orleans Saints’ minicamp
Garrett Nussmeier is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, following what will be his fifth season with the Tigers. He earned the starting role after a breakout showing in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, where he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, earning MVP. He was then made a starter for the 2024 campaign, where he did well.
This week, Nussmeier visited his father at the New Orleans Saints' mandatory minicamp. While there, the QB talked to coach Kellen Moore, signed autographs for fans and observed the team’s practice session.
With ties to the team, the franchise could be the one Nussmeier ends up in. If the Saints, who are projected to have a top pick in the 2026 draft, are in need of a quarterback, Garrett could be a good option.
However, the team already has a crowded QB room. Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough are competing for the starting job, meaning that if Garrett Nussmeier does land in New Orleans, he’d be stepping into a competitive situation.
