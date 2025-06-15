“Thankful for all you do”: LSU star Garrett Nussmeier posts nostalgic snap with dad on Father’s Day

LSU quarterback and Heisman hopeful Garrett Nussmeier proved himself with the Tigers last year, finishing the 2024 campaign with 4,052 passing yards, a 64.2% completion rate, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ad

Widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season, Nussmeier’s accomplishments on the field can be credited to his hard work but also to the guidance of his father, Doug Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback.

Dough was selected in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and spent four years with the team. Now, he’s back with the franchise as its offensive coordinator. It’s his first season as the Saints OC and his tenth as an NFL coach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garrett has certainly benefited from his father’s experience and mentorship over the years, something he acknowledged on Sunday for Father’s Day. He posted an old photograph of the two of them, with a caption that read:

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS. LOVE YOU!!!! THANKFUL FOR ALL YOU DO.”

@garrettnussmeier's IG story on Sunday

Garrett Nussmeier made an appearance at New Orleans Saints’ minicamp

Garrett Nussmeier is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, following what will be his fifth season with the Tigers. He earned the starting role after a breakout showing in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, where he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, earning MVP. He was then made a starter for the 2024 campaign, where he did well.

Ad

This week, Nussmeier visited his father at the New Orleans Saints' mandatory minicamp. While there, the QB talked to coach Kellen Moore, signed autographs for fans and observed the team’s practice session.

Doug Mouton @DMoutonWWL LINK Saints coach Kellen Moore having a sideline conversation with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at Saints minicamp practice. @WWLTV

Ad

With ties to the team, the franchise could be the one Nussmeier ends up in. If the Saints, who are projected to have a top pick in the 2026 draft, are in need of a quarterback, Garrett could be a good option.

However, the team already has a crowded QB room. Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough are competing for the starting job, meaning that if Garrett Nussmeier does land in New Orleans, he’d be stepping into a competitive situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More