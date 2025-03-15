“Thanks for being a good guy”: Arch Manning issues a playful message to Quinn Ewers on his special day

Texas quarterback Arch Manning shared a playful birthday message for his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, who turned 22 on Saturday. Manning posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of the two in Texas gear and added a lighthearted caption.

"Happy bday @quinn_ewers thanks for being a good guy," Manning wrote.

Image via archmanning/Instagram

Manning played two years as the backup to Ewers. However, he is set to get the starting quarterback role for the Longhorns in the 2025 season since Ewers has declared for this year's NFL draft.

In the 2024 season, Manning did not attain too much game time, but he got two starts when Ewers was dealing with an abdominal injury and led the Longhorns to convincing victories over ULM and Mississippi State.

Manning eventually finished with 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Ewers recorded 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final year at Texas. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff but lost to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinal.

Ewers is projected to go as a Round 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian heaps praise on Arch Manning

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has waxed lyrical on Arch Manning for his attitude and humility since arriving at the program.

“The thing about Arch is this, from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said in a recent pre-Spring press conference.

“If you didn’t know his last name and didn’t know the face, and just looked at the body of work, the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates, this process has been underway for a couple of years.”

Many are eager to see Manning's development at the collegiate level before he decides to go pro. The young signal-caller has already earned early shouts as a Heisman favorite for next season.

