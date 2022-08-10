Create
Notifications

"That is absolutely not something to resign over" - College football fans left divided over long-time Sooners coach Cale Gundy's resignation following alleged racist comment

Cale Gundy (left) with his brother during an Oklahoma v Oklahoma State game
Cale Gundy (left) with his brother during an Oklahoma v Oklahoma State game
Rit Nanda
Rit Nanda
ANALYST
Modified Aug 10, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners Coach Cale Gundy resigned from his position as wide receivers coach after saying a racially insensitive word aloud. He volunatirily did so, recognizing that there are some words of an insensitive nature that cannot be said out loud by certain people.

Sooner Nation, thank you. https://t.co/BYBOjObGna

Based on his recollection of events, and which have remained unchallenged thus far, he saw a player who was distracted with his iPad instead of following coaching instructions. To teach the player a lesson, he took his device and started reading out what he had written. Among the words the player had written, which Cale Gundy then read out alound, was a racially charged word. He has since chosen to take responsibility for it and resign.

However, a significant portion of Twitter fans have argued, not without merit, that the word was read aloud as part of quoting someone else's, hence both context and lack of intent should mean that he should not resign. Even NFL players like Joe Mixon, who has played under Cale Gundy, got involved.

Sooner Nation This Ain’t Right‼️ @OU_Football https://t.co/2WoKGrxcXX
@OU_CoachGundy Nope nope nope. You get your ass back to work. That is absolutely not something to resign over. You shouldn’t even have to apologize but say you’re sorry and back to it
@OU_CoachGundy Our family loves you, Coach. The manner in which you’ve led the program, led the room, and led in departure will continue to be a testament to these young men and the fans. Mixed emotions will eventually settle; you’ve set the tenor for consistency in accountability for all. ❤️
@OU_CoachGundy (1)You quoted what a student had texted on his phone. C'mon Coach don't leave us ...you're irreplaceable. I can't believe Coach V accepted your resignation. We accept your apology and know better that there isn't a racist bone in your body. ..all the players/alums
@OU_CoachGundy So, here’s a guy that’s been a central figure in that football program as a player and coach for over 30 years. He’s coached and recruited numerous high profile black athletes, and suddenly, he’s a racist because he read a word off of a player’s wireless device? Not buying it.
@OU_CoachGundy If this the truth and this man read a word off a iPad then this is just plain silly for him to lose his damn job. Apologize and move on… Now if he said it towards someone or in a derogatory manner then by all means excuse him from his duties. Y’all too much sometimes
@OU_CoachGundy Cale .. You’ve been so loyal and true to this program.. sure wish we could reconsider this decision. Thank you for your passion, your skill and the heart you brought.. we will never forget it. We truly appreciate you!
@OU_CoachGundy Sir, apologize and move on. Everyone makes mistakes. While seemingly noble, your resignation means that anyone who does anything wrong - even by mistake - has to quit their jobs. Again, apologize and move on.
@OU_CoachGundy What the hell is this resignation teaching to our children and society? That a lifetime of work can be thrown away because we were reading aloud something from someone’s iPad? That one innocent mistake is so unforgivable that we have to distance ourselves from all we love?
@OU_CoachGundy Much love Coach Gundy. Thank you for showing people what it’s like to take accountability for a mistake. Shows your true character. No fingers pointed. Hope you are welcomed back to that OU sideline with open arms one day very soon. 🙏 ♥️

Cale Gundy, a Sooner through and through

The resignation of Cale Gundy has evoked such strong reactions because of his long association with the Oklahoma program. He played as a quarterback for Oklahoma during his college years from 1990-1993.

youtube-cover

He joined the coaching staff in Oklahoma the following year but left to coach UAB until 1998. He primarily coached quarterbacks and running backs. But his heart always remained a Sooner and he returned to Oklahoma in 1999 as a running backs coach. He has remained in the program since then in various capacities, looking after coaching the offensive charges. Most recently, beginning this year, he became in-charge of the entire wide receiver corps as a unit. He won the Big 12 Championship 14 times with the program, making him much loved within the wider Oklahoma football community.

Many fans and former players, as highlighted above, were, therefore, disappointed to see him leave. In fact, rumors say that the players did not have any issues with him, but it was the administration that had a problem; but this has not been independently verified yet.

Also Read Story Continues below

However, new coach Brent Venables said that the racially disparaging word was used multiple times. So, clarity on what happened remains elusive.

He leaves a big role to fill for new coach Brent Venables, who joined this year from Clemson. He lost, in Gundy, not only a coach but a repository of institutional knowledge who brought continuity. The cloud he leaves under can only serve to darken the gloom.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...