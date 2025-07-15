"That was no accident" "poverty conference": Fans clueless as Steve Sarkisian gets greeted with Texas A&M war hymn at SEC Media days 2025

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had an awkward moment at SEC Media Days on Tuesday when he was introduced with the Texas A&M “Aggie War Hymn” instead of the Longhorns’ own “Texas Fight” song.

As Sarkisian walked to the podium, the song of Texas’ biggest rival played. However, the coach did not mention the mix-up during his press conference.

Fans on X reacted to the mishap.

“‘Accidentally,’” a fan wrote.

“That was no accident,” another echoed.

“Poverty conference,” a fan said.

Meanwhile, others focused on Steve Sarkisian’s reaction, or rather, the lack thereof.

“A real Texas HC wouldn’t have walked up there until it was corrected!” one said.

“Steve, buddy… say something, man,” another wrote.

“Did he notice? He said NOTHING!? 😂,” a fan commented.

Texas and Texas A&M hadn’t faced each other in over 10 years after the Aggies moved to the SEC in 2012. The rivalry picked back up in 2024 when Texas joined the conference. A&M hosted the game, but Texas won 17-7. The Longhorns then played Georgia in the SEC title game, which they lost.

In 2025, the Longhorns will conclude their season by playing against the Aggies at home on November 28.

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning’s future in Texas

Steve Sarkisian is not giving away much when it comes to quarterback Arch Manning’s future beyond this season. When asked how long he expects Manning to stay in Texas, the coach said:

“I just want the guy to have a really good season this year, and we’ll cross that bridge when he comes to it. I hope he has a really hard decision to make because that means he played really good.”

Now, as a starter for the Longhorns, Manning will finally be at the helm of the team after redshirting in 2023 and serving as a backup to Quinn Ewers in 2024. He completed 67.8% of his passes in the limited playing time he got last season, totaling 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his first career start, a 51-13 win over Louisiana-Monroe, Manning threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Manning and the Longhorns will open their season against reigning national champions Ohio State on the road on Aug. 30.

