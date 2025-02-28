“Don't even think that guy is in the league”: Shannon Sharpe snaps Travis Hunter back to reality as he looks to play both ways in the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is poised to become one of the first five picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Many draft experts have been calling him the best player available, but experts doubt he will get picked first because of team needs. Instead, it appears more likely that one of the top QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, or Edge Abdul Carter would be off the shelves first.

Part of the concern with Hunter is whether he can be effective as both a DB and wide receiver in the NFL. Most pundits agree that he is better off playing DB full time and only come in as a receiver for a handful of plays each game. As a result, there is concern that if he cannot be a two-way player, he has much less value in either of the two positions.

However, Hunter has been persistent in saying that he wants to play on both sides of the ball. On Friday, former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ocho' Johnson released an episode of 'Nightcap.' Sharpe expressed his doubts over Hunter's ability to go two-way at the highest level.

"He ain't playing no 100 snaps a game for 17 games. That ain't happening. I don't think he realizes how much 100 snaps is in the NFL. People don't realize the difference between college. I mean that Stanford receiver that put 200 on him, I don't even think that guy is in the league and if he is, he's not playing a whole lot."

Shannon Sharpe says Travis Hunter will have a wake up call in the NFL

Ocho then said that Hunter may succeed eventually, but might have a welcome to the NFL moment and a wake-up call initially. Shannon Sharpe believes he would be in for a rude shock if he tries to play both DB and WR full time (starts at 2:35).

"Everybody has that wake up call moment. The thing is, me personally, I think he's better at DB than receiver because I think he's a little rougher around the edges at receiver and I think a lot of what he does is athleticism. You know this, they hunt on that defensive side. They look for any weakness."

The decision on whether Travis Hunter will get to play both positions full time will be made by the team that drafts him.

