"That ain't right": Deion Sanders sounds off on looming $50,000 fine for Colorado over fans storming the field after upset win over Iowa State

By Geoff
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:09 GMT
Colorado coach Deion Sanders (Image Source: IMAGN)
Colorado coach Deion Sanders (Image Source: IMAGN)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed his sentiment over a possible $50,000 fine for the school after fans stormed the field after the Buffaloes' 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Sanders was initially happy with the celebrations on the field as his team surprised the Cyclones (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) to improve to 1-3 in the Big 12 and 3-4 overall.

However, the happy moment turned into something worrisome, as he was asked about the possible fine that the school would get after the incident.

"How is it $50,000 for rushing the field? Who made that a rule?," Sanders asked. "Come on, man. That ain’t right. These kids, well, we had 50,000 (fans) there, right? Chip in!"
According to an ESPN report, the Big 12 Conference implements school punishment for fan storming after making a review on the incident. They impose a fine if the incident harmed the players, coaches and team staff.

Colorado was previously fined $50,000 and was warned after shouting negative chants toward the BYU crowd in its 24-21 loss on Sept. 27.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Edited by Geoff
