"That ain't right": Deion Sanders sounds off on looming $50,000 fine for Colorado over fans storming the field after upset win over Iowa State

Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed his sentiment over a possible $50,000 fine for the school after fans stormed the field after the Buffaloes' 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.Sanders was initially happy with the celebrations on the field as his team surprised the Cyclones (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) to improve to 1-3 in the Big 12 and 3-4 overall.However, the happy moment turned into something worrisome, as he was asked about the possible fine that the school would get after the incident.&quot;How is it $50,000 for rushing the field? Who made that a rule?,&quot; Sanders asked. &quot;Come on, man. That ain’t right. These kids, well, we had 50,000 (fans) there, right? Chip in!&quot;According to an ESPN report, the Big 12 Conference implements school punishment for fan storming after making a review on the incident. They impose a fine if the incident harmed the players, coaches and team staff.Colorado was previously fined $50,000 and was warned after shouting negative chants toward the BYU crowd in its 24-21 loss on Sept. 27.