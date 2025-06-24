"That has to be a big concern" - Paul Finebaum switches tune on Ole Miss' CFP chances under Lane Kiffin in 2025

Lane Kiffin will enter his sixth year as the Ole Miss coach in the 2025 season. While the Rebels have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in the country over the past few years, they have narrowly missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

With Ole Miss expected to contend for a playoff berth in 2025, Southeastern Conference analyst Paul Finebaum offered his take on the program's chances.

"I really wasn't sure until we had Black Toppmeyer on a little bit ago," Finebaum said on his show on Monday. "He was very high on the Rebels, and to me, it makes sense because I don't think the schedule is as difficult.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They have a good quarterback. Is he the same as Jaxson (Dart)? Maybe not. But, LSU, South Carolina and Florida, those are tough games that are at home. I do worry a little bit about Georgia and Oklahoma back-to-back. Those are two treacherous road games."

However, he highlighted the defense as an area of concern:

"I think that has to be a big concern."

Ad

Ole Miss ended last season with a 10-3 record, finishing 14th in the final CFP rankings. Lane Kiffin's program was among the few teams that missed out on the playoffs, which expanded to 12 teams last season.

Nonetheless, the Rebels are expected to be in the mix for the CFP next season, even after Jaxson Dart left to go pro with the NFL's New York Giants. Austin Simmons is set to take over as Ole Miss' QB1 in 2025.

Ad

What Paul Finebaum said about Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss' chances in 2025 season

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin - Source: Imagn

Although Paul Finebaum is bullish on Ole Miss making the College Football Playoff next season, he noted defense as a possible concern:

Ad

"Pete Golding got a lot of publicity for one of the best defenses in the country and ultimately it really wasn't his fault that Ole Miss lost. The only game I maybe blame the defense on was the LSU game. ... The defense is something you have to be concerned about."

The Rebels lost defensive end Walter Nolen this year, as he declared for the NFL draft and went to the Arizona Cardinals in the first round.

However, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss still has star linebacker Suntarine Perkins, who's one of the most important defensive players on the team. The Rebels will also rely on linebacker TJ Dottery and Marshall transfer LB Jaden Yates to add more solidity to their defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More