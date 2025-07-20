Michigan encountered a host of challenges on the field last season, which denied it a chance to return to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines were unable to get things right at the quarterback position, leading to an unimpressive 8-5 finish in Sherrone Moore's first year.

However, heading into the 2025 season, Isaiah Hole doesn't see the quarterback issues as the program's potential biggest problem. In his appearance on the “Crain & Company” podcast on Friday, the insider outlined the biggest question mark for the Wolverines next season.

“The biggest question to me is not quarterback, it's not offensive line, it's who are those guys who are going to be catching the ball,” Hole said. “That to me is the biggest question on the entire team. Do they have the receivers that can actually come down and make plays?”

Michigan brought in experienced wide receivers McCulley Donaven and Anthony Simpson via the transfer portal this offseason, and they are both projected to start. However, three true freshmen are expected to be part of their wide receiver rotation next season, including Jamar Browder.

Isaiah Hole becomes the latest analyst to express concern about the Wolverines’ wide receiver room heading into next season. With the acquisition of No.1 prospect in the class of 2026, Bryce Underwood, and Mikey Keene via the portal, the quarterback room is expected to fare well.

Isaiah Hole names the challenging games for Michigan next season

Michigan has a lot of tough games to play in the 2025 season. While there are notable games against rivals, Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as a crucial non-league tie against Oklahoma, Isaiah Hole sees USC as the Wolverines’ biggest challenge.

“USC is the one that I look at and say, ‘that's probably the biggest problem,’” Hole said. “Because I think they'll be hyped up enough for Oklahoma, Sherrone’s alma mater. They've got equal questions in a lot of ways, if not maybe even a little bit more, although they were two of the teams that beat Alabama last year.”

One major reason Hole is settled for the Trojans is their unpredictability entering the 2025 season.

“We don't really know what USC is, and there's been a lot of talk and hype about them,” Hole said. But I look at that roster and I'm like, ‘Man, this is a completely different roster.’ I don't feel as confident about USC. I don't know how that Lincoln Riley-coached team is going to be.”

Regardless of the outcome against USC, Sherrone Moore faces the pressure of making the playoffs next season. After missing out in 2024, consecutive absences will be frowned upon in Ann Arbor and beyond.

