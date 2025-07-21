  • home icon
"Most overrated QB in the SEC" - CFB fans refuse to buy into John Mateer while exposing Oklahoma QB's biggest flaws

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:30 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

There’s a lot of hype around John Mateer ahead of his first season at Oklahoma. The quarterback transferred to Norman this offseason after a solid performance with Washington State in 2024. He moved to the program alongside his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle.

Brent Venables ignited the hype further during his session at the SEC media days. The Sooners had problems in quarterback plays last season after Jackson Arnold failed to live up to expectations. The coach doesn't see Mateer treading in that direction.

“John Mateer, as I've said a few times here already today, tremendous capacity,” Venables said. “Every day, John is wide open. He's a guy that deeply cares. He's a guy, along with the other two players, that are part of the 2025 version of the Oklahoma Sooners.
“Turned down more money to go elsewhere because of belief and vision in the program. A connection to Coach Arbuckle. This is a guy that wants to win at the highest level.”

However, a host of college football fans are refusing to buy into the hype of John Mateer, especially with the challenge he's set to face in the SEC. A fan exposed his biggest gameplay flaws with his performance against Wyoming last season, leading to a lot of reactions:

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions from fans:

John Mateer comments on settling down at Oklahoma

Despite the many moves being recorded in the era of the transfer portal, fitting into a new program, especially for a quarterback, can be a herculean task. However, John Mateer made it known how he's been able to adapt seamlessly at Oklahoma since arriving in the winter.

“I would say I was fortunate because I didn't have to learn a whole new offense,” Mateer said. “I was able to take time to learn the players that I was going to play with and build relationships with them in the locker room, hang out and help them learn the offense, because building relationships is the most important thing to leading.
“You can't lead people you don't know. They're not going to trust you if they don't know you. That was super important to me. They embraced me. It wasn't all me; they embraced me they put me in the front of the lines, the players put me in front of the line first day of workouts.”

John Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns, showcasing efficiency as a dual-threat quarterback.

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

