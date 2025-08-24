"That is coaching malpractice": CFB fans want Frank Reich fired over questionable clock management in Stanford's crushing 23-20 loss to Hawaii

The Frank Reich-led Stanford Cardinals played against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 24 and were handed a defeat in the 2025 Week 0 game by 23-20.Reich, the Cardinals' interim coach, who is famously known as &quot;Captain Comeback,&quot; could not help the team win the game. Because of this, many fans on the internet suggested that the coach should be stripped away from his position.&quot;Stanford GM Andrew Luck has made a classic mistake. Never hire your friends to do important jobs. Frank Reich has no business being Stanford HC and it showed tonight,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Stanford needs to fire Frank Reich and just hire Luck to be the coach. He has no coaching experience but coaching there would be a good start for him,&quot; an X user said.Another fan taunted Reich's timeout strategy:Some fans wanted Reich to get fired.&quot;Andrew Luck should fire frank Reich immediately,&quot; wrote another fan.Hawaii gave a cold defeat to Frank Reich &amp; the Stanford Cardinals in their season opener gameThe victory marks Hawaii's first-ever over Stanford and their Power 4 opponent since 2019. Stanford started strong, scoring a field goal and then capitalizing on a defensive touchdown following a sack and forced fumble by Clay Patterson. Hawaii was able to adjust to the Cardinals' running-heavy offense.The Cardinals' QB Ben Gulbranson further struggled during the game, completing 15 of 30 passes for 109 yards and one interception. In the fourth quarter, RB Micah Ford led a 20-play TD drive and finished with 113 yards and a TD on 26 carries.Hawaii's QB Micah Alejado managed a strong performance with 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, leading drives in the final minutes to tie the game and then win it.Stanford enters the season still recovering from four consecutive 3-9 losing seasons, now under new interim leadership and a revamped offensive philosophy. The Cardinals' next game is a bye week, followed by an away game against BYU.