“That cover is a**”: CFB fans react to leaked snaps of EA CFB 2026 cover including Ryan Williams

College football fans don't like the EA CFB 2026 cover, which was revealed on Wednesday. The video game is back for 2026, which many fans are excited about. However, the knock on the game has been the cover as it is just several players and coaches.

After the cover was leaked, many fans weren't pleased.

"Dope to see Ryan on it, but that cover is a**," a fan added.

"This cover is dog water….. game probably will be too. The designers are so out of touch with what we want," a fan added.

College football fans believe there are too many people on the cover and it's too messy.

"Bryce Underwood on the cover before taking a snap is outrageous," a fan wrote.

"This is the worst cover ever wtf," a fan wrote.

Fans think the cover could have been much better as many believe it's too much with that many people on it.

"The classic 'action shot of one guy' was way better," a fan wrote.

"They just asked these guys to come to a random stadium while it’s thunder storming and pose for a pic?," a fan added.

Although college football fans aren't happy with the cover, the hope is the actual game is an upgrade over last year's. But, fans are also excited that the video game is returning for another year.

Who was on the rumored cover of EA CFB 26?

Although the cover has not been officially confirmed, if that is indeed the cover, it will see several players and coaches.

According to The Athletic, the players on the cover include, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

As for the coaches visible on the cover, were Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

With coaches on the cover, perhaps that means that they will also be in the game for real after not being on the cover in CFB 25.

