  • College Football
  "That doesn't happen in the NFL": Matt Rhule drops blunt reaction on major change to transfer portal

"That doesn’t happen in the NFL": Matt Rhule drops blunt reaction on major change to transfer portal

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:43 GMT
Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule

The ever-evolving college football landscape has changed once again after the NCAA Division I Administration Committee voted to approve the removal of the spring transfer portal on Wednesday. Despite the change, the period of free agency in college football has yet to be determined.

Different coaches have had varied reactions to the portal change and during Friday's segment of the "Pat McAfee Show," Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule approved the change and revealed why the NFL payment format would work best in college football with a single window.

“It needed to go to one,” Matt Rhule said. “You would negotiate with a player — and all power to the players — but you would negotiate with a player in December, January, and then have to renegotiate three months later when you haven’t done anything. That doesn’t happen in the NFL. It should be once a year, you make a decision, and then you play that year out.
“I, and most of the Big Ten coaches, wanted it in April or May because we pay the guys July 1 to June 30. In the NFL, like the league year ends, you get paid for the year. In college football, we’re going to have players getting paid by two different teams in the same year. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Dan Lanning conflicted on transfer portal change

According to the NCAA oversight committees, the recommended transfer portal window is scheduled to run between January 2 and January 11. One of the reasons behind the change is to bring college football into line with other NCAA sports that have only one portal window annually.

During an appearance on the "Joel Klatt Show" on Thursday, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was enthused by the change but was also conflicted about the proposed transfer portal operation dates possibly conflicting with teams still in the college football playoffs.

"Yeah, it would solve so many problems with what exists right now in college football," Dan Lanning said. “This year again, the portal will open and the national championship game will be two to three weeks after the portal is open. So, there are going to be teams that are still in a season with players coming and going from your program."

According to a report by "The Columbia Dispatch," the Ohio State Buckeyes were one of the programs staunchly opposed to the change to the transfer portal cycle due to the timing conflicting with the ongoing college football playoffs.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
