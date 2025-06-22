"That fake turf is going to tear up many ACLs" - CFB fans react as Colorado's $1 M upgraded Folsom Field fall short of expectations

The Colorado Buffaloes program has turned around significantly since the arrival of Deion Sanders as coach two seasons ago. It has transformed from a program that was viewed as one of the worst in Division I college football, into an attractive destination for recruits.

Ad

However, it is not just the personnel that is changing; it is the facilities. The Buffaloes invested $1 million to upgrade Folsom Field. Fans got their first look at the field when the Colorado Buffaloes posted some photos and videos on X on Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball LINK New look inside Folsom Field

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to these images and videos in the comments on X. However, the reaction was not entirely positive.

"That fake turf is going to tear up many ACLs," one fan wrote.

"People complain about field turf, but the field turf holds up and it’s green all year long and when it rains or snows, it doesn’t tear up," one fan commented.

Ad

"Looks beautiful but it is at least 120 degrees on that field right now," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Now replace the big screen TV on North endzone, jenky sound system and put in LED lights," one fan wrote.

"Reminds me of my high school stadium, kinda looks like South Dakota states stadium," one fan commented.

Ad

"Lol congratulations. You are the only school dumb enough to go from real grass to turf. Enjoy the knee injuries!" one fan added.

The Colorado Buffaloes began the stadium renovation in late May

It was a quick renovation for the Colorado Buffaloes' stadium as they began in late May after the annual Bolder Boulder race. The first events scheduled to be held on the field are for the Fourth of July weekend.

Ad

By switching from a real to artificial surface, the university is able to host more events, including concerts, at the stadium during the football season. Athletic director Rick George spoke about the decision to switch to turf following the announcement.

"I think putting turf down there gives us flexibility, certainly with the change in the College Football Playoff," George said. "Being a northern school, you don't grow grass after October, and having a game in December was a big part of that consideration. Plus, it gives us another field we can practice daily that will benefit our football program."

While the new turf was expensive, costing $1 million, it is expected to last for 10-15 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place