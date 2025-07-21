"That game scares me the most" - Michigan insider picks toughest game for Sherrone Moore's Wolverines next season

Michigan football insider Isaiah Hole has pointed out what he thinks might be the toughest game for Sherrone Moore’s side in the 2025 season. Hole was a guest analyst on the Crain & Company Podcast’s Friday episode to preview the Wolverines’ 2025 season.

Analyzing the team’s 2025 schedule, the Wolverines expert noted how difficult Michigan at USC can be. He said (21:7-21:43):

“They don’t have that by-week there surrounding the USC game. So, that kind of feels like a little bit of doom for the sake of like, yeah, they got to travel all the way, make a five-hour flight in-season, go play that game in the Coliseum, which, regardless of if USC’s fans even show up, it’s a hard place to play, that guy roots his tail end off. So, you know, I think that game kind of scares me the most.”

Sherrone Moore is under a lot of pressure to turn things around at Ann Arbor, following an underwhelming first season that ended 8-5. USC coach Lincoln Riley will be under similar pressure after a disappointing 7-6 debut season in the Big Ten.

Michigan's schedule is ranked as the 17th-toughest by the ESPN College Football Power Index 2025. Aside from going to USC on Oct. 11, the Wolverines also have notable away games against Oklahoma (Sept. 7) and Nebraska (Sept. 21) on their schedule.

Analyst shares how Sherrone Moore’s Michigan may measure success in 2025

Amid varying expectations for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines ahead of the 2025 season, a college football analyst has set a yardstick for their success.

In an episode of “College Football with Sam” released Saturday, analyst Samuel Recker believes Michigan needs to make the College Football Playoff and overcome its rivalries.

He said:

“Michigan needs to go over their preseason win total and make the College Football Playoffs… Sherrone Moore needs to go undefeated versus rivals given the circumstances.”

Many Michigan fans will agree with these goals, with a general sense that they have the roster to achieve them. The team will be led in offense by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, whose signing last year bolstered the expectations around the team.

